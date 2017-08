July 15 (Reuters) - Castellum AB :

* Q2 rental income 952 million Swedish crowns ($112 million)(Reuters poll 891 million crowns)

* Q2 profit from property management 444 million crowns (Reuters poll 407 million crowns)

* Retains long-term vision: 10 pct growth in income from property management (and likewise for dividend) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4863 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)