a year ago
BRIEF-New York & Company says enters into second amended and restated private label credit card program agreement with Comenity Bank
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-New York & Company says enters into second amended and restated private label credit card program agreement with Comenity Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - New York & Company Inc

* On July 14, 2016 entered into a second amended and restated private label credit card program agreement with Comenity Bank

* Says in connection with execution of agreement, company will receive $40 mln in various signing bonuses - Sec filing

* New york & company inc says signing bonuses will be payable in two installments, $17.5 million by july 28, 2016 and $22.5 million on january 10, 2017

* New york & company inc says proceeds will improve liquidity and provide significant resources to fund company's growth initiatives

* New york & company inc says agreement shall remain in effect until april 30, 2026 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2a39BVg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
