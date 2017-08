July 15 (Reuters) - Fastator publ AB :

* Has acquired 50 pct stake in portfolio of 725 student apartments totaling 24,654 square meters in Blekinge, Småland, Skåne and Västra Götaland

* Purchase price of portfolio amounts to about 108 million Swedish crowns ($12.69 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5086 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)