July 15 (Reuters) - Norvestia Oyj :

* NAV as per June 30 was 10.66 euros per share versus 10.26 euros per share year ago

* Q2 operating profit 1.9 million euros ($2.11 million) versus loss 139,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)