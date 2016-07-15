BRIEF-Rignet Inc announces global restructuring plan

July 15 (Reuters) - Rignet Inc

* Implementing cost restructuring plan that seeks to reduce costs by reducing layers of management and streamlining decision making

* Expense reduction component of the plan is scheduled to be substantially carried out and complete by December 31, 2016

* Expects to take charge of approximately $4.5 million in Q3 of 2016 for employee severance expenses, facility dispositions and other matters

* Plan involves a reduction across the company of approximately 12 pct of the employee base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: