BRIEF-Ziopharm Oncology updates on early study for brain cancer drug

July 15 (Reuters) - Ziopharm Oncology Inc
* Ziopharm issues statement regarding phase 1 study of gene therapy candidate ad-RTS-hIL-12 in brain cancer
* "first two patient deaths, which occurred 6.7 months and 3.9 months after treatment, were unrelated to study drug"
* "for patients that remain in follow up in this phase i study, we believe that preliminary overall survival remains encouraging"
* Third death has just been reported, collecting and analyzing information in order to properly and timely report it to fda
* There have been no reported related instances of brain hemorrhage in pervious cohort or prior studies with ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex
* Cause of death for third patient is intracranial hemorrhage, which occurred some time after patient had been discharged from treating center
* Enrollment remains open in study, will be discussing with safety review committee appropriate course of action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: