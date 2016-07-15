FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ziopharm Oncology updates on early study for brain cancer drug
July 15, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ziopharm Oncology updates on early study for brain cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Ziopharm Oncology Inc

* Ziopharm issues statement regarding phase 1 study of gene therapy candidate ad-RTS-hIL-12 in brain cancer

* "first two patient deaths, which occurred 6.7 months and 3.9 months after treatment, were unrelated to study drug"

* "for patients that remain in follow up in this phase i study, we believe that preliminary overall survival remains encouraging"

* Third death has just been reported, collecting and analyzing information in order to properly and timely report it to fda

* There have been no reported related instances of brain hemorrhage in pervious cohort or prior studies with ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex

* Cause of death for third patient is intracranial hemorrhage, which occurred some time after patient had been discharged from treating center

* Enrollment remains open in study, will be discussing with safety review committee appropriate course of action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

