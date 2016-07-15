FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Signet Jewelers and its units entered into an amendment and restatement for its existing credit agreement
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers and its units entered into an amendment and restatement for its existing credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Signet Jewelers Ltd

* Signet Jewelers Ltd says on July 14 , CO and its units entered into an amendment and restatement of their existing credit agreement

* Second amended credit agreement provides for $700.0 million 5-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - sec filing

* Second amended and restated credit agreement replaces company's existing credit agreement, dated as of may 27, 2014

* Says restated credit agreement also provides a $357.5 mln 5 year senior unsecured term loan, and has a maturity date of July 14, 2021 Source - bit.ly/29N17Ra (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

