July 15 (Reuters) - Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.:

* Discloses latest stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

* Says owns 1.03 mln ordinary shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV as of July 14

* Discloses sale of 434,501 ordinary shares

* Discloses sale of 13,225 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADRs