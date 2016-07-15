BRIEF-Maxim Resources appoints Ian Baron as president and CEO

July 15 (Reuters) - Maxim Resources Inc :

* Maxim Resources Inc announces corporate changes

* Says Art Brown, and Cyrus Driver have tendered their resignations as directors of company

* Board of directors appointed Ian Baron as president and CEO effective immediately

* Board has also appointed David Robinson as chairman of board of directors

* Says Andrew Male, present CEO, will take on role of executive vice president of corporate development with company

* Says Andrew Male, present CEO, will take on role of executive vice president of corporate development with company