a year ago
BRIEF-Maxim Resources appoints Ian Baron as president and CEO
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Maxim Resources appoints Ian Baron as president and CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Maxim Resources Inc :

* Maxim Resources Inc announces corporate changes

* Says Art Brown, and Cyrus Driver have tendered their resignations as directors of company

* Board of directors appointed Ian Baron as president and CEO effective immediately

* Board has also appointed David Robinson as chairman of board of directors

* Says Andrew Male, present CEO, will take on role of executive vice president of corporate development with company

* Says will seek to fill remaining open board positions in near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

