a year ago
BRIEF-Verso successfully emerges from bankruptcy
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Verso successfully emerges from bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) -

* Verso successfully emerges from bankruptcy

* Verso Corp says exit financing consists of an asset based lending facility with borrowing capacity of up to $375 million led by Wells Fargo Bank

* Verso Corp says restructuring reduced company's debt by $2.4 billion and includes $595 million in exit financing

* Verso Corp says exit financing also consists of a $220 million term loan facility with available loan proceeds of $198 million led by Barclays Bank PLC

* Verso Corp says Verso also received approval from New York Stock Exchange for Verso's Class A common stock to be listed for trading on NYSE

* Verso Corp says Verso's senior management team is unchanged and continues to lead company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
