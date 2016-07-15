FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Carmike shareholder Mittleman says "disappointed" by shareholder meet delay
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carmike shareholder Mittleman says "disappointed" by shareholder meet delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Mittleman Brothers LLC:

* "Is disappointed by announcement made last night that special meeting of Carmike shareholders" is being delayed yet again

* Currently controls approximately 2.33 million Carmike Cinemas's shares, 9.6 pct of total shares outstanding of Carmike

* Believe that rumored bump up to $33 per share "would still be grossly inadequate" consideration, with or without stock component

* Urges all carmike cinemas shareholders to vote "against" merger proposal before Carmike's postponed special meeting on July 25th

* Would also consider seeking immediate injunctive relief in Delaware if Carmike's board were to endorse a record date change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.