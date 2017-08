July 15 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG

* For first half of 2016, Hypoport predicts revenue of approximately 73 million euros ($80.85 million) (H1 2015: 67.5 million euros)

* H1 EBIT of approx. 11 million euros. EBIT therefore rose exceptionally strongly, increasing by approx. 20 per cent year on year (H1 2015: eur9.1 million)