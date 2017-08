July 15 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* Iceland ratings affirmed at 'BBB+/A-2'; outlook stable

* Expect economic growth in Iceland will remain strong over the next few years, supported by the tourism sector and robust private consumption

* Stable outlook balances potential for a faster-than-anticipated improvement in iceland's fiscal and balance-of-payments profiles over next two years Source (bit.ly/2afVmbY)