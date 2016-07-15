FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Dupont reports receipt of letter from Action Network Fund - SEC Filing
July 15, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dupont reports receipt of letter from Action Network Fund - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Dupont

* Received letter from action network fund with references to pending, potential litigation matters to which company is a party

* Neither attesting to nor expressing any view regarding accuracy/completeness of information, positions, views, characterizations in anf letter

* "furnishing anf letter solely to inform stockholders of its receipt, does not believe contains any material information not previously disclosed by company" Source text (bit.ly/29NcwR0) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

