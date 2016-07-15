BRIEF-Julian Singer in discussions with Concurrent Computer management regarding board representation

July 15 (Reuters) - CONCURRENT COMPUTER CORP

* Julian Singer Plans to continue to engage, in discussions with concurrent computer management and board regarding board representation - sec filing

* Julian Singer Intends to nominate three individuals for election as directors at the concurrent computer's 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* Julian Singer Reports 9.4 percent stake in concurrent computer as of july 15 Source text : bit.ly/29DVUqn Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)