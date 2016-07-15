BRIEF-Enercare announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid

July 15 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc :

* Received approval from Toronto Stock Exchange for renewal of its normal course issuer bid

* Enercare inc says purchases may commence on July 20, 2016, and will terminate on July 19, 2017

* May purchase for cancellation up to 10.3 million of its common shares

* Purchase represents approximately 10 percent of its public float of issued and outstanding common shares as of July 4, 2016