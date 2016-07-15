FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Enercare announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enercare announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Enercare Inc :

* Received approval from Toronto Stock Exchange for renewal of its normal course issuer bid

* Enercare inc says purchases may commence on July 20, 2016, and will terminate on July 19, 2017

* May purchase for cancellation up to 10.3 million of its common shares

* Purchase represents approximately 10 percent of its public float of issued and outstanding common shares as of July 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

