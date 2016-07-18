FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Avenir Telecom gives update on its reorganization plan
July 18, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avenir Telecom gives update on its reorganization plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Avenir Telecom SA :

* Gives update on its reorganization plan

* Plan is well advanced and resulted in disengagement of sale store exploitations and a significant reduction of the number of employees

* Commercial court extended observation period to January 4, 2017

* Liability of company couldn't be discharged with company activity only, extension of observation period to be used to find operational and financial partnerships Source text: bit.ly/29RWepT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

