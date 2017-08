July 18 (Reuters) - Binckbank NV :

* Purchases a portfolio of Dutch residential mortgages from Obvion

* Portfolio of dutch residential mortgages worth 340 million euros ($376.1 million)

* With this purchase Binckbank is on track with its objective to finance a total of 500 million euros of dutch residential mortgages in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9041 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)