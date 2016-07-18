FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Astrazeneca's lung cancer drug meets primary endpoint in late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc :

* Tagrisso met primary endpoint in phase III trial

* Objective response rate, disease control rate, duration of response achieved clinically meaningful improvement versus chemotherapy

* Phase III Aura3 trial met primary endpoint, demonstrating superior progression-free survival compared to standard chemotherapy

* Tagrisso showed superior progression-free survival compared to standard platinum-based chemotherapy

* Full evaluation of Aura3 data is ongoing, and results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting Source text for Eikon: For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

