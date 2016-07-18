BRIEF-Conviviality year profit up 124 pct

July 18 (Reuters) - Conviviality

* Revenue up 137% to £864.5m (FY15: £364.1m)

* Adjusted profit before tax up 124% to £21.7m (FY15: £9.7m)

* Full year dividend up 14% to 9.5p (FY15: full year dividend 8.3p)

* Integration plan ahead of expectations for both Matthew Clark and Bibendum PLB Group

* Conviviality Retail, Matthew Clark and Bibendum PLB have all traded well during the acquisition processes, and are in line with expectations

* Positive about future and opportunities ahead