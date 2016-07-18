FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Anoto: Alliance with Digiwork, investment agreement with SMark
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
July 18, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Anoto: Alliance with Digiwork, investment agreement with SMark

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Anoto Group AB :

* Enters into strategic alliance to expand product portfolio

* Has entered into strategic cooperation with Digiwork and into investment agreement with its listed parent company SMark Co., Ltd.

* Alliance includes co-marketing of products

* Anoto and Digiwork agreed to jointly develop a Product DNA big data-mining solution

* Strategic alliance will include a $2 million investment by Anoto into SMark, a Korean listed company, at subscription price per share of KRW 3,435 to be completed on or around Aug. 25

* Strategic alliance also includes $5 million investment by SMark into Anoto at subscription price per share of $0.09185 to be completed on or around Sept. 9, 2016, generating net cash injection of $3 million into Anoto

* Resolved on July 15 to issue 171,320,884 new shares at subscription price per share of $0.029185

* Digiwork is a specialist in pattern-based image encoding technology using mobile phones and tablets for pattern recognition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.