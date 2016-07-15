BRIEF-Cirrus Logic entered into amended credit agreement on July 12

July 15 (Reuters) - Cirrus Logic Inc :

* On July 12, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement

* Amended credit agreement provides for a $300 million senior secured revolving credit facility - SEC filing

* Cirrus logic inc says credit facility matures on July 12, 2021

* Credit facility was used to refinance in full Cirrus Logic's existing credit agreement dated august 29, 2014, as amended on June 23, 2015