a year ago
BRIEF-Itron reaches agreement to settle patent litigation claims
July 15, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Itron reaches agreement to settle patent litigation claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Itron Inc :

* Has reached an agreement to settle patent litigation claims brought by TransData Inc against Itron and certain Itron customers

* Financial terms of settlement were not disclosed

* Parties have mutually agreed to dismiss all litigation claims related to TransData's patents

* Previously recorded financial reserve in 2015 for estimated settlement costs, will record adjustments to amount in 2016 to reflect final agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

