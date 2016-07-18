BRIEF-Hermed Capital to invest $4 mln for total of 20 mln shares of Diamedica

July 18 (Reuters) - Diamedica Inc

* Intends to use offering proceeds toward advancing its research and development programs including an upcoming dm199 clinical trial, general corporate purposes

* Diamedica announces strategic investment by hermed capital healthcare fund

* Agreement provides for hermed capital to invest $4 million for a total of 20 million shares of co at $0.20/common share in two tranches Source text for Eikon: nMKW8wBG9a Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)