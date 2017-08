July 18 (Reuters) - NSI NV :

* NSI acquires office property 'Glass House' in Amsterdam

* Share offices in Amsterdam in NSI portfolio increases from 24 pct to 30 pct

* Acquisition price of 57 million euros ($63.06 million)(excluding purchasing costs) reflects a gross initial yield of over 11 pct Source text: bit.ly/29Hg0kL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)