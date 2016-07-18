FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-British Land sees some investors taking more cautious approach after EU vote
July 18, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-British Land sees some investors taking more cautious approach after EU vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc :

* First quarter trading update

* Had a good quarter of activity in lead up to referendum - CEO

* Too early to properly assess impact of referendum result on markets in which we operate - CEO

* Do expect some occupiers and investors to take a more cautious approach - CEO

* Q1 dividend confirmed at 7.30 pence, 3.0 pct ahead of prior year

* Strong portfolio: 99 pct occupancy and weighted average lease term of 9 years to first break

* Based on current commitments, group has no requirement to refinance for four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

