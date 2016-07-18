FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Diamyd Medical and UCLA advance therapeutic development for type 1 diabetes
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 18, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diamyd Medical and UCLA advance therapeutic development for type 1 diabetes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB :

* Says the company and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) advances therapeutic development for type 1 diabetes

* Says new preclinical study will evaluate if GABA in combination with both autoantigens improves efficacy even further

* Previously published results show that GABA in combination with either GAD65 or proinsulin result in strong synergistic effects on enhancing beta cell health and reversing hyperglycemia in preclinical type 1 diabetes mouse models

* Diamyd licenses exclusive rights from UCLA for therapeutic use of GABA alone or in combination with antigens for treatment of diabetes and other inflammation-related conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.