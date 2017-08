July 18 (Reuters) - Note publ AB :

* Q2 sales 282.4 million Swedish crowns ($33.01 million) versus 279.5 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating profit 15.4 million crowns versus 11.2 million crowns year ago

* In short term order book suggests continued positive sales performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5547 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)