BRIEF-Givaudan has pipeline of acquisition deals - CEO

July 18 (Reuters) - Givaudan has a large pipeline of potential deals, Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said in an interview with Reuters.
* CEO says Brexit has little effect on company's UK business
* Givaudan CEO gives no comment on H2 outlook
* CEO says company looking at deals in both flavours and fragrances divisions
* CEO says company says lower sales growth in flavours business comes in weak environment for food companies.
* Company wants to increase sales with local and regional companies Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)