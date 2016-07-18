BRIEF-Givaudan has pipeline of acquisition deals - CEO

July 18 (Reuters) - Givaudan has a large pipeline of potential deals, Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said in an interview with Reuters.

* CEO says Brexit has little effect on company's UK business

* Givaudan CEO gives no comment on H2 outlook

* CEO says company looking at deals in both flavours and fragrances divisions

* CEO says company says lower sales growth in flavours business comes in weak environment for food companies.

* Company wants to increase sales with local and regional companies Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)