a year ago
BRIEF-Givaudan has pipeline of acquisition deals - CEO
July 18, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Givaudan has pipeline of acquisition deals - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Givaudan has a large pipeline of potential deals, Chief Executive Gilles Andrier said in an interview with Reuters.

* CEO says Brexit has little effect on company's UK business

* Givaudan CEO gives no comment on H2 outlook

* CEO says company looking at deals in both flavours and fragrances divisions

* CEO says company says lower sales growth in flavours business comes in weak environment for food companies.

* Company wants to increase sales with local and regional companies Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
