a year ago
BRIEF-Ethos Capital looks to raise up to 2 bln rand through JSE listing
July 18, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ethos Capital looks to raise up to 2 bln rand through JSE listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Ethos Capital:

* Ethos Capital announces its intention to float on JSE main board

* Looking to raise up to 2 bln rand and plans to issue up to 200 mln A ordinary shares to selected and institutional investors

* Says commitments of approximately 1.08 bln in aggregate have been received from selected investors

* Says net proceeds from listing will be invested in following strategies commitments to various funds to be raised and managed by Ethos Private

* Rand Merchant Bank is acting as financial adviser, sole global coordinator, bookrunner and JSE sponsor in relation to listing Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
