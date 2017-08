July 18 (Reuters) - Organic Farma Zdrowia SA :

* To invest c. 2 million zlotys ($501,700) in an opening new shop with organic food in Konstancin, Poland

* Plans to open the new store in 2017/2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9866 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)