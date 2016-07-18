FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Fitch says Japan post-election stimulus may raise fiscal risks
July 18, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch says Japan post-election stimulus may raise fiscal risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Fitch on Japan

* Election stimulus may raise fiscal risks

* Recurring stimulus over several years risks further undermining public finances

* Japan's macroeconomic performance and outlook remain a weakness

* Expects gross general government debt to GDP to continue rising 1-2pp per year through to 2024, from 245% at end-2016

* Expect a further cut to interest rates this year, alongside new fiscal stimulus

* Decision to roll out a stimulus package by itself is unlikely to trigger rating action

* Prospects of faster fiscal consolidation in japan seem remote

* Do not expect rapid progress towards revision of article 9 of japanese constitution

* Article 9 revision would not immediately affect sovereign ratings Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

