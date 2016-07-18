FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Hawaiian Electric Industries to move forward as an independent company
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hawaiian Electric Industries to move forward as an independent company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc

* American Savings Bank to remain part of Hawaiian Electric Industries

* Hawaiian Electric Industries will move forward as an independent company

* Reaffirmed its financial and operational strength as a stand-alone company and its 2016 earnings per share guidance range

* Special, one-time cash dividend of 50 cents per share which would have been paid had merger closed, will not be issued.

* Net amount of $60 million to help fund co's clean energy transformation, including 2016 plan to invest about $145 million into co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
