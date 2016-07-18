FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ag Growth to buy Mitchell Mill Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Ag Growth International Inc :

* Amount payable upon close will be funded from AGI's existing revolving credit facility.

* Financial consideration is comprised of a fixed amount payable upon closing, a contingent amount payable over three years

* AGI announces acquisition of Mitchell Mill Systems

* Financial consideration is comprised of a fixed amount payable upon closing, and a contingent amount

* Contingent amount payable over three years based on achievement of EBITDA targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
