BRIEF-Rosenbauer International says forecasted improvement in 2016 earnings cannot be achieved

July 18 (Reuters) - Rosenbauer International AG :

* Demand for firefighting equipment saw a decline in some Asian countries in Q2

* Owing to political unrest and low oil price, there is no indication that this weak demand can be offset by end of year

* Political situation in Gulf states is also resulting in delays in deliveries in current year

* Resulting weaker development of revenues means that originally forecasted improvement in earnings in 2016 financial year cannot be achieved

* Earnings are instead expected to be at around previous year's level