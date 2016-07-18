FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Westlake Chemical restarts plant in Calvert City, Kentucky
July 18, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Westlake Chemical restarts plant in Calvert City, Kentucky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Corp

* Westlake Chemical Corporation, its subsidiaries and affiliates, have declared force majeure at Calvert City complex due to this incident

* Westlake Chemical restarts plant in Calvert City, Kentucky

* Approximate $40 million impact of outage will affect both second and Q3 financial results, with nearly half of this amount impacting Q3

* Restart follows an unexpected shut down that occurred on June 1, 2016 as a result of a mechanical failure of ethylene unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

