July 18 (Reuters) - Ekspress Grupp AS :

* Current chairman of management board , Gunnar Kobin, will not continue after current contract expiration from new year

* Chairman of management board starting from 1st of January 2017 will become Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

* In case of approving decision of shareholders' meeting, Gunnar Kobin will become supervisory board member