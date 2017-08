July 18 (Reuters) - Sovran Self Storage Inc

* Plans to change its name to "Life Storage, Inc" and its ticker symbol on New York Stock Exchange from SSS to LSI

* Expected that cost of rebranding will be approximately $22 million

* Sovran Self Storage, Inc. to rebrand as Life Storage

