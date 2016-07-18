FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banro enters into gold dore purchase agreement with Baiyin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Banro Corp

* Banro Corp says entered into a gold dore purchase agreement in connection with a US$10 million loan facility with Baiyin International Investment Ltd

* Proceeds from facility planned to be used to support current operating activities at Namoya and Twangiza, for H2 2016 projects

* Under dore agreement, Baiyin will purchase 50 percent of gold dore produced by Namoya from December 1, 2016 until date facility is repaid

* Banro enters into gold dore purchase and financing arrangement with Baiyin

* Facility will be funded in two equal tranches, first US$5 million tranche of loan facility has been funded on closing

* Under dore agreement, Baiyin will purchase about 50 percent of gold dore produced by Twangiza from October 1, 2016 until date facility is repaid

* Remaining US$5 million tranche for funding deal to be funded on September 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

