a year ago
BRIEF-Capital Product says announces charter rate reduction of five of partnership's vessels
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Capital Product says announces charter rate reduction of five of partnership's vessels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Capital Product Partners Lp

* As part of various agreements, owners of hmm vessels entered into charter restructuring agreement with hmm on july 15

* Capital product partners l.p. Announces charter rate reduction of five of partnership's vessels as part of hyundai merchant marine financial restructuring

* Total charter rate reduction for charter reduction period for hmm vessels aggregates to approximately $37.0 million

* Charter reduction compensation is expected to be delivered by july 23, 2016

* Agreement provides for reduction of charter rate payable under charter parties by 20% to $23,480 per day for a 3-year period starting in july 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
