BRIEF-Capital Product says announces charter rate reduction of five of partnership's vessels

July 18 (Reuters) - Capital Product Partners Lp

* As part of various agreements, owners of hmm vessels entered into charter restructuring agreement with hmm on july 15

* Capital product partners l.p. Announces charter rate reduction of five of partnership's vessels as part of hyundai merchant marine financial restructuring

* Total charter rate reduction for charter reduction period for hmm vessels aggregates to approximately $37.0 million

* Charter reduction compensation is expected to be delivered by july 23, 2016

* Agreement provides for reduction of charter rate payable under charter parties by 20% to $23,480 per day for a 3-year period starting in july 2016