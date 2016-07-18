BRIEF-EMC Instytut Medyczny negotiates acquisition of ACZ units

July 18 (Reuters) - EMC Instytut Medyczny SA :

* Agrees terms of potential acquisition of 100 percent stakes in companies operating under Aktywne Centrum Zdrowia (ACZ) brand: NZOZ Zawidawie sp. z o.o., Q-Med sp. z o.o. and CM Medyk sp. z o.o.

* Plans to sign agreement to buy NZOZ Zawidawie and prelim. agreements to buy, Q-med and CM Medyk on July 25

* Plans to buy NZOZ Zawidawie for 16.0 million zlotys ($4.04 million), Q-med for 7.6 million zlotys and CM Medyk for 1.4 million zlotys

* The amounts to be paid for the above companies will be adjusted by their net debt ($1 = 3.9638 zlotys)