BRIEF-G Willi-Food International announces management changes

July 18 (Reuters) - G Willi-food International Ltd
* G Willi-food International Ltd says new compensation policy is expected to be submitted to shareholder approval in q4 of this year
* G Willi-food International Ltd -has appointed Iram Graiver as president in lieu of his current position as CEO
* G Willi-food International Ltd announces changes in structure of management
* G Willi-food International Ltd says has appointed Ilan Admon as chairman of board in lieu of his current position as deputy chairman, replacing Gregory Gurtovoy
* Company is currently in process of nominating a new CEO in lieu of Iram Graiver