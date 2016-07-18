FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-G Willi-Food International announces management changes
July 18, 2016

BRIEF-G Willi-Food International announces management changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - G Willi-food International Ltd

* G Willi-food International Ltd says new compensation policy is expected to be submitted to shareholder approval in q4 of this year

* G Willi-food International Ltd -has appointed Iram Graiver as president in lieu of his current position as CEO

* G Willi-food International Ltd announces changes in structure of management

* G Willi-food International Ltd says has appointed Ilan Admon as chairman of board in lieu of his current position as deputy chairman, replacing Gregory Gurtovoy

* Company is currently in process of nominating a new CEO in lieu of Iram Graiver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
