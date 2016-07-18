FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Bank of America reports 2nd-qtr EPS of $0.36
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 18, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bank of America reports 2nd-qtr EPS of $0.36

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Bank Of America :

* Bank Of America reports Q2-16 net income of $4.2 billion, EPS of $0.36

* Quarterly noninterest expense declined $465 million, or 3 percent, to $13.5 billion

* Q2 total revenue, net of interest expense, (FTE basis) was $20.6 billion versus $22.2 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $20.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 noninterest income $11,185 million versus $11,495 million last year

* Estimated CET1 ratio (Basel 3 standardized, fully phased-in) 11.4 percent at Q2 end versus 11 percent at Q1 end

* Q2 net charge-offs $985 million versus $1,068 million last year

* Q2 net charge-off ratio 0.44 percent versus 0.49 percent last year

* Qtrly provision for credit losses of $976 million, compared to $780 million

* Q2 net interest income, was $9,213 million versus $10,461 million last year

* Qtrly results include $0.6 billion (after tax), or $0.05 per share, in negative market-related NII adjustments

* Qtrly results include $0.1 billion (after tax), or $0.01 per share, in negative net debit valuation adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.