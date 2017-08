(Corrects headline to say co gets EMA acceptance for review, not that company is to be reviewed by EMA)

July 18 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA :

* Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany receives European Medicines Agency (EMA) acceptance for review of marketing authorization application for Cladribine tablets