BRIEF-Sempra says Cameron LNG expansion project receives non-FTA export authorization from DoE

July 18 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy :

* Expansion project will be located next to Cameron LNG terminal and liquefaction facilities that were approved for construction in 2014 in Hackberry, LA.

* Facility is expected to commence operations during 2018, with first full year of operations in 2019

* Construction on first phase of $10 billion Cameron LNG liquefaction project (trains no. 1-3) currently is underway

* Facility is expected to commence operations during 2018, with first full year of operations in 2019

* Cameron LNG liquefaction expansion project receives non-FTA export authorization from DoE

* With this order, Cameron LNG's export capacity will be 24.92 million tons per annum or 3.53 Bcfd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)