a year ago
BRIEF-Hasbro has not seen negative impact on its business after Brexit - CEO
July 18, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hasbro has not seen negative impact on its business after Brexit - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc :

* To date, co has not seen a negative impact on its business after Brexit - conf call

* Biggest impact to boys category in quarter is Jurassic Park and Jurassic World product is down significantly versus a year ago - conf call

* While Brexit vote has created some near-term uncertainty, negatively impacted its currency, co has seen positive momentum in the UK - conf call

* Troll dolls to hit store in Aug, ahead of movie release - conf call

* transformers: the last knight is slated for release by paramount on June 23, 2017, with 2 additional films planned for 2018 and 2019 - conf call

* "we have made the decision at the end of 2017, we will no longer handle Jurassic Park" - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

