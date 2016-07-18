FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schwab Q2 earnings per share $0.30
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schwab Q2 earnings per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp

* Schwab reports record quarterly net income of $452 million, up 28%

* Qtrly new retail brokerage accounts for quarter totaled approximately 170,000, down 3% year-over-year

* Qtrly net revenues $ 1,828 million versus $1,566 million last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0 .30

* At quarter-end, client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $10.6 billion, down 29% from Q2 of 2015

* At quarter-end, client assets managed by ThomasPartners totaled $8.5 billion, up 20% from Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

