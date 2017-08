July 18 (Reuters) - Orzel SA :

* Receives decision of Polish Ministry of Treasury concerning refusal to grant public aid in form of loan of 7.5 million zlotys ($1.9 million) for restructuring

* Applied for public aid on Jan. 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9638 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)