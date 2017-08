July 18 (Reuters) - Orbital Atk Inc

* Says entered into a long term aerospace supply agreement with fly s.p.a. Of Italy, a division of forgital group

* Under $68 million agreement, fly will provide metallic case components through 2026 for rolls-royce trent xwb-84k engine that powers airbus a350-900 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)