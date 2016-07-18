FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Calpers reports preliminary 0.61 pct return on investments for 12-months ended June 30
July 18, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Calpers reports preliminary 0.61 pct return on investments for 12-months ended June 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - CALPERS

* Reported a preliminary 0.61 percent net return on investments for 12-month period that ended june 30, 2016

* Calpers assets at the end of the fiscal year ended june 30, 2016 stood at more than $295 billion

* Calpers private equity program earned 1.70 percent for 12 months ended june 30

* Calpers says "this is a challenging time to invest"

* For the 12-month period ended june 30, fixed income earned a 9.29 percent return, infrastructure delivered an 8.98 percent return

